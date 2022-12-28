Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
Shares of LMGDF remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.53.
About Lumina Gold
