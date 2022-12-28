Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

Shares of LMGDF remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.53.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

