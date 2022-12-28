LXRandCo, Inc. (TSE:LXR) Insider Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 219,000 Shares

LXRandCo, Inc. (TSE:LXR – Get Rating) insider Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership acquired 219,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$22,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,059,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,686,247.50.

Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership acquired 609,000 shares of LXRandCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$66,990.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership acquired 41,000 shares of LXRandCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$4,510.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership acquired 390,500 shares of LXRandCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$42,955.00.

Shares of TSE LXR traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.11. 182,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,293.41. LXRandCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

LXRandCo ( TSE:LXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LXRandCo, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXRandCo, Inc operates as an omni-channel retailer of branded pre-owned handbags and accessories. Its product categories include women's handbags comprising shoulder bags, tote bags, and travel bags, as well as other complementary accessories, such as leather goods, jewelry, and silk scarfs through its e-commerce website at lxrco.com, as well as e-commerce platforms of its partners across North America.

