Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 213,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 753,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,874,000 after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,775. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

