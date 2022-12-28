Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of Maiden stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $178.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.14.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.55%.
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
