Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Price Performance

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $178.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Institutional Trading of Maiden

Maiden Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maiden by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maiden by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Maiden by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Maiden by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Articles

