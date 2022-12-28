MCIA Inc Buys New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,368 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

ADBE opened at $335.09 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $582.88. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.61 and a 200 day moving average of $351.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

