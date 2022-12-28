Mdex (MDX) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (MDX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can currently be bought for $0.0729 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $68.21 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,439,055 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

