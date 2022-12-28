Meter Governance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.64 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $29.64 million and approximately $429,228.45 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00010656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006019 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001027 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,592,435 coins and its circulating supply is 16,790,780 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

