Meter Governance Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00010504 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $29.34 million and approximately $434,883.29 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,586,466 coins and its circulating supply is 16,788,902 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,586,466 with 16,788,902 in circulation. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s).

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

