Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 429 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $18,146.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $105,516.08.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $40,296.60.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $40.32. 683,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $2,312,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.