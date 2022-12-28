Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.93

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 260997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.41.

Mila Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.