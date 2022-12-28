MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Shares Down 0.2%

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.08 and last traded at $70.08. 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

