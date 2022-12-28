Nano 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.71 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $86.47 million and $1.71 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,611.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00405007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021215 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.00877444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00091657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00606275 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00246430 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

