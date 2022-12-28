Navcoin Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $52.21 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00115489 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00196129 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00055384 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040861 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,159,111 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.