Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Neometals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Neometals stock remained flat at 5.44 on Wednesday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.81. Neometals has a twelve month low of 5.41 and a twelve month high of 15.00.

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

