Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Neometals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Neometals Stock Performance
Shares of Neometals stock remained flat at 5.44 on Wednesday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.81. Neometals has a twelve month low of 5.41 and a twelve month high of 15.00.
About Neometals
Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neometals (RDRUY)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.