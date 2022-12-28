New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Short Interest Update

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,160,000 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the November 30th total of 50,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,325,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,693. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 383,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

