Next Level Private LLC Purchases Shares of 3,540 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 715,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,854,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,389. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average is $230.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

