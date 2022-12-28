Next Level Private LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,220. The stock has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.65. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.