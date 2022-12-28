Nikulski Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 95.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $485.50 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $349.51 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

