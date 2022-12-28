Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 1,648 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.95. 6,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.79. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $582.88.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

