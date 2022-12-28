Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Short Interest Up 207.9% in December

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,900 shares, a growth of 207.9% from the November 30th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nufarm Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NUFMF remained flat at $4.00 on Wednesday. Nufarm has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

