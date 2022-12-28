Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Short Interest Up 207.9% in December

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,900 shares, a growth of 207.9% from the November 30th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nufarm Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NUFMF remained flat at $4.00 on Wednesday. Nufarm has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.
About Nufarm
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nufarm (NUFMF)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.