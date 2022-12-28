Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 133.9% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Optimi Health Stock Performance
Shares of Optimi Health stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,978. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. Optimi Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.
Optimi Health Company Profile
