Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 133.9% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Optimi Health Stock Performance

Shares of Optimi Health stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,978. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. Optimi Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Optimi Health Company Profile

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

