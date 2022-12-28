Pax Dollar Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $940.84 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00006007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001022 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002600 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010649 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.