Paychex, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Paychex Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

