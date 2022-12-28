Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the November 30th total of 15,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 432,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. 724,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $52.44.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $365.99 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 115.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post -17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

