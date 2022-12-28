Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,399 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after buying an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after buying an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after buying an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 891.6% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 770,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,067,000 after buying an additional 693,155 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $263.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

