Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,971 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,802 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 185,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,070.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 220,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 201,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $330,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.