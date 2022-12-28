Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,755,600 shares, a growth of 223.5% from the November 30th total of 1,161,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Pilbara Minerals Price Performance

PILBF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 581,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,693. Pilbara Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PILBF shares. Citigroup upgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pilbara Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pilbara Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

