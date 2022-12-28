PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,800 shares, a growth of 158.0% from the November 30th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,692.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,677 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.29. 1,900,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,551. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 13%.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

