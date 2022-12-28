Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Update

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 371,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pine Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,735. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

