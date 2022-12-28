Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 92,086 shares.The stock last traded at $133.67 and had previously closed at $133.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,870 shares in the company, valued at $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

