Pirate Chain Market Cap Hits $66.04 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002037 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $66.04 million and $48,291.17 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00227064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002912 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,032,838 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.