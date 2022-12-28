PotCoin Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $413,641.68 and approximately $1.82 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00399840 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00030046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021445 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000872 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

