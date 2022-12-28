Premia Price Hits $0.64 on Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $80,532.97 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00003867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $875.82 or 0.05263854 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00496349 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.19 or 0.29408907 BTC.

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

