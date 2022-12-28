Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,639,000 after buying an additional 364,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.05. 9,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,254. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.46. The firm has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

