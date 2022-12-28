Qtum Market Cap Hits $196.31 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00011295 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $196.31 million and $24.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.22 or 0.07196212 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00030534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023925 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001592 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,471,107 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

