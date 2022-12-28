RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $490.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 0.95. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 16.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,178,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 166,186 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter worth $7,457,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 855,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

