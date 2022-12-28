Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $56.49 million and $3.29 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.01488676 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007931 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018584 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032494 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.87 or 0.01727090 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.