Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Randstad Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. 677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,953. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. Randstad has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RANJY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Randstad from €50.00 ($53.19) to €49.00 ($52.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Randstad from €45.00 ($47.87) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

