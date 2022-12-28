Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 27th (AXTA, BGFV, CAH, CLDX, CORT, EVBN, FMNB, GERN, HTH, IVC)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 27th:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

