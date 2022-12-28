Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 27th (AXTA, BGFV, CAH, CLDX, CORT, EVBN, FMNB, GERN, HTH, IVC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 27th:
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
