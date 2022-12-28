Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 27th (AXTA, BGFV, CAH, CLDX, CORT, EVBN, FMNB, GERN, HTH, IVC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 27th:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

