Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the November 30th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RCKHF remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
About Rockhopper Exploration
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockhopper Exploration (RCKHF)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.