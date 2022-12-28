Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the November 30th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RCKHF remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; and 100% working interest in PL005 production license in North Falkland Basin.

