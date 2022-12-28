Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Down 33.5% This Week

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 84.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $6,022.89 and approximately $0.27 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $881.57 or 0.05291629 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00495362 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.60 or 0.29349703 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,061,350 coins. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00039995 USD and is down -43.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

