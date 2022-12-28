Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,632 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,119,000 after buying an additional 365,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,550,000 after purchasing an additional 366,542 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,794,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.73. 45,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,873. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23.

