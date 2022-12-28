Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $424,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,697. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.