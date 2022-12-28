Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,556 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,628. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28.

