Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 158,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.24. 63,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,425,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.09. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.