Serum Price Hits $0.15 (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $18.24 million and $6.97 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $891.34 or 0.05363258 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00495187 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,876.15 or 0.29340067 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

