Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 1,276.9% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shenzhou International Group Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS SHZHY traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 87,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,381. Shenzhou International Group has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

