Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 1,276.9% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shenzhou International Group Trading Up 3.3 %
OTCMKTS SHZHY traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 87,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,381. Shenzhou International Group has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.
About Shenzhou International Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenzhou International Group (SHZHY)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.