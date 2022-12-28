Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the November 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shiseido Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. 14,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $58.72.
Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
