Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the November 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. 14,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Shiseido

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

See Also

