Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Decreases By 81.3%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 815,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. 180,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

