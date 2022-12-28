Short Interest in B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Declines By 86.2%

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the November 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

B Communications stock remained flat at $5.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. B Communications has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $570.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.19.

B Communications Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet access and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services.

